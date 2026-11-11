Instagram to detect Teen Accounts using AI, Even with Fake Birth Dates

ISLAMABAD – Millions of children using Instagram who hide their actual ages could soon face restrictions as Meta prepares to expand its powerful AI-driven age detection technology worldwide, making it difficult for teenagers to bypass platform’s safety measures.

The social media giant announced major expansion of its AI system designed to identify users under 18, even when they have deliberately entered false birth dates to make themselves appear older.

Instagram will now use AI to examine account activity, online interactions and profile information to estimate whether someone is actually a teenager. Accounts flagged as belonging to users under 18 could automatically be moved into Instagram’s Teen Account system, bringing tighter privacy settings, messaging restrictions and additional content protections.

For years, teenagers have been able to bypass age-related safeguards on social media simply by entering an incorrect date of birth. Meta now wants to close that loophole. Under the expanded system, Instagram’s AI will look beyond the age users provide during registration and examine digital clues that could reveal their actual age.

The new crackdown will study profile biographies, posts, captions, comments and patterns of social media activity to determine whether an account likely belongs to someone younger than 18. A user claiming to be 20 years old, for example, might still be identified as a teenager if their Instagram activity suggests otherwise.

One of the most striking aspects of the technology is its ability to analyze information users may have shared without considering that it could reveal their age. Birthday celebrations, references to school grades, educational milestones and everyday conversations could potentially help Instagram’s AI estimate a user’s age. The system may also examine photographs and videos for visual clues.

According to the reported details, physical characteristics such as a person’s height and bone structure could contribute to age estimation. This means Instagram could potentially identify underage users even when their account registration details suggest they are adults. However, such estimates are not necessarily accurate in every case, and age detection based on online activity or physical appearance can lead to incorrect classifications.

Users identified as teenagers could find their Instagram experience changing automatically. Instead of immediately removing these accounts, Meta intends to place them under its Teen Account protections.

The restrictions include Accounts identified as belonging to teenagers will receive stricter privacy settings, limiting unwanted access to their profiles. Teenagers will generally only receive messages from people they follow or are already connected with.

Instagram will automatically filter or hide potentially offensive, inappropriate and harmful comments. Additional safeguards will be introduced depending on the teenager’s age. These protections could also affect users who originally registered their accounts using an adult’s date of birth.

For teenagers accustomed to unrestricted Instagram access, the changes could significantly alter how they interact with the platform.

Facebook Threads Next in AI Expansion

Instagram is only part of Meta’s wider strategy to strengthen age-related safeguards across its social media platforms. The company is also working to introduce its AI-powered age estimation technology on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Meta plans to expand similar capabilities to Threads worldwide before the end of 2026. The initiative primarily targets users aged 13 to 17, ensuring that teenagers who previously avoided age-based restrictions are brought under appropriate safety protections.