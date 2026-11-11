New bilingual book to document history of Sharjah’s Souq Al Jubail

SHARJAH – Kalimat Group and Sharjah Asset Management will publish a bilingual book documenting the history of Souq Al Jubail, tracing its development from the old market to its current premises.

The collaboration was announced at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair at Expo Centre Sharjah. Sharjah Deputy Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and Kalimat Group founder and chief executive Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi were briefed on the project during a visit to the pavilion of Sarab, the group’s publishing imprint.

The Arabic-English coffee-table book is scheduled for release at the next edition of the fair in November 2027. Through text and photographs, it will document the market’s relocation, the challenges of developing and operating the new premises, and its role in supporting local fishermen and traders. It will also examine the market’s contribution to food security, with a focus on food quality, hygiene standards and affordability.

The book will be written by Ali Hassan Al Suwaidi, vice chancellor for finance and administration at the American University of Sharjah, who oversaw the project through to the market’s opening.

“This collaboration offers an opportunity to document the story of Souq Al Jubail and the vision and efforts behind its development,” said Ahmed Al Ali, general manager of Kalimat Group.

Kalimat Group will oversee editing, translation, photography, design and production through Sarab.