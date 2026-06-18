Man jailed for 4-years for Prostituting Wife to more than 120 Men

STOCKHOLM – A Swedish court sentenced 61-year-old man to four years and five months in prison after finding that the culprit subjected his wife to years of coercion, threats, surveillance, and sexual exploitation, forcing her to have sex with more than 120 men.

The case drawn international attention as prosecutors called it prolonged campaign of control and abuse carried out from an isolated farmhouse in Kramfors, eastern Sweden.

The court finds that the man used fear, intimidation, and constant monitoring to dominate his wife’s life. Prosecutors said he threatened to kill her, burn her alive by pouring petrol over her body, and even cut off her fingers if she disobeyed him.

It started in 2022 and continued for nearly three years. During that time, men from across Sweden traveled to the remote property to have sex with the woman after paying for the encounters.

Investigators told the court that the victim was trapped not only by threats of violence but also by hostile environment to keep her under control. The house was equipped with surveillance cameras, allowing the man to closely monitor her movements. Prosecutors argued that he exploited her drug dependency, further limiting her ability to escape.

The woman finally broke free in October 2025. According to Swedish broadcaster SVT, the victim managed to flee through an area of the property that was not covered by cameras before contacting police and reporting the abuse.

In its judgment, the court said the man repeatedly pressured and humiliated his wife, pushing her to advertise herself online in ways intended to attract paying clients. Judges concluded that he not only persuaded her to participate but later oversaw the operation as it evolved into a source of income.

In his ruling, the judge called the exploitation ruthless, accepting the prosecution’s argument that the woman had been systematically controlled and abused.

On the other hand, the defendant denied wrongdoing throughout the proceedings, insisting that he merely helped arrange consensual meetings. The court rejected that explanation and convicted him of several offenses, including attempted rape, coercing a person into providing sexual services, assault, unlawful coercion, and criminal threats.

The court dismissed rape charges, ruling that prosecutors had not been able to prove a lack of consent in those specific incidents. One additional allegation was dropped because the details of the sexual acts involved could not be established. However, judges did convict the man on one count of attempted rape while dismissing three other related charges.

Beyond the prison sentence, the court ordered him to pay the victim 200,000 Swedish kronor (around £15,900) in compensation.

The investigation also exposed the scale of demand behind the abuse. Authorities identified around 120 men who had allegedly purchased sexual services connected to the case. While only 29 were formally charged, 28 were ultimately convicted of buying sexual services on a total of 56 occasions.

Most of those men denied the allegations, claiming either that no sexual activity had taken place or that no payment had been exchanged. The court was unconvinced and found nearly all of them guilty.