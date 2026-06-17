Girl ‘gang-raped’, killed after Online Job Scam in Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN – Concerns are growing after the death of a 19-year-old woman in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, where police are investigating allegations that she was lured with fake online work before being sexually assaulted and killed.

According to police, several suspects, including individuals identified as Ans and Zeeshan, have been named in connection with the case. Authorities stressed that the circumstances surrounding the incident have yet to be fully established and will depend on the outcome of ongoing investigations, medical examinations, and forensic analysis.

Preliminary findings suggest the victim was allegedly persuaded to meet under the pretext of an online employment opportunity. Investigators are examining allegations that she was subjected to sexual violence before being fatally run over by a vehicle.

The case triggered public outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of young people responding to online job advertisements, particularly those lacking verification or oversight. Calls for a transparent investigation and accountability have intensified as details of the incident continue to emerge.

Police officials said forensic evidence and medical reports will play a key role in determining the sequence of events and identifying those responsible. Authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation remains underway.

District officials pledged that anyone found responsible will be prosecuted in accordance with the law, adding that investigators are pursuing all available leads as they work to establish the facts of the case.