Power Meets Clarity — vivo Y500 Pairs its Largest-Ever 8100 mAh BlueVolt Battery with an Ultra Clear 1.5K Infinity AMOLED Display

LAHORE – vivo today officially unveiled the new Y500 smartphone. Featuring a distinctive Nebula Window Camera Module Design, the Y500 comes in two new trendy color options, Pearl White and Midnight Blue. Blending aesthetics with refined craftsmanship, the phone features sleek body contours and a slim design for a comfortable grip. Stylish yet comfortable, the Y500 effortlessly reflects users’ individuality and modern lifestyle preferences.

The defining story of the Y500 is its elite endurance, driven by the massive 8100 mAh BlueVolt Battery, the largest capacity ever offered in the vivo Y Series lineup. Pushing endurance boundaries far beyond what users typically expect from this segment, this hardware powerhouse is seamlessly paired with an exceptional 6-Year Battery Health guarantee and a 50-Month Smooth Experience certificate. Utilizing vivo’s Self-Developed Space Stacking Technology and Magic Cube Expansion Packaging Process, the ultra-large capacity battery is intelligently housed within the slim body without compromising portability, allowing for up to 10 hours of continuous gaming. Whether commuting, enjoying entertainment, working, or traveling, users can stay powered throughout the day, leaving battery anxiety firmly behind.

Featuring a flagship-level 1.5K Infinity AMOLED Display with HDR10+ Visual Experience, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 5000 nits’ peak brightness, the Y500 delivers vibrant colors, ultra-smooth and responsive gameplay, and an immersive viewing experience for video streaming. In addition, Dual Stereo Speakers further enhance the immersive audiovisual experience. The Y500 is equipped with a 6nm Ultra-Smooth Processor. Designed for immersive audiovisual and gaming experiences, it handles routine daily operations, seamless multitasking and casual gaming effortlessly without lag throughout usage.

Engineered with flagship-grade IP68 & IP69 Dust and Water Resistance, the device unlocks creative new boundaries with dedicated IP69 Underwater Photography, allowing users to confidently capture brilliant moments even beneath the surface. Elevating the mobile experience further, the Y500 boasts an advanced imaging system led by a 50 MP Sony Main Camera and a 32 MP Front Camera, capturing stunning clarity and excellent detail in every shot.

Together, the Y500’s sophisticated design and massive battery life complement its smooth performance and elite durability, ensuring every feature works in perfect harmony. This powerful combination delivers an exceptional user experience that surpasses expectations in its price range, offering a feature-packed smartphone that is truly built to last.

Availability

The vivo Y500 will be available across Pakistan in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 109,999, respectively. Customers can pre-order their preferred variant from June 20 to June 26, with nationwide availability beginning June 27 2026.

vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a 1+1 year warranty for the Y500, a 15-day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. Designed for consumers who demand the perfect balance of exquisite design, long-lasting battery power, seamless daily performance, and reliable multi-year durability, the vivo Y500 effortlessly adapts to entertainment, social connectivity, studying, and productivity scenarios alike. For more information, please visit vivo’s official website.