Are You Blocked by Someone on WhatsApp? Check this Tool to find out for yourself

WhatsApp users have long been asking the same question: Have I been blocked, or am I simply being ignored? While many rely on common clues such as a single gray tick, a missing profile picture, or an invisible “Last Seen” status, these signs have never been completely reliable.

Now, a surprising report suggests that a little-known WhatsApp security feature could offer a new way to uncover the truth, and thats without sending a message, making a call, or alerting the other person.

According to WhatsApp feature-tracking platform WABetaInfo, the messaging app’s automatic End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) verification system may unintentionally provide clues that a user has been blocked.

The feature was originally designed to ensure that conversations remain fully secure and protected by end-to-end encryption. Users can access it by opening a chat, tapping the contact’s name, and selecting the Encryption option. WhatsApp then automatically verifies the encrypted connection between both users.

However, reports indicate that when the verification process repeatedly fails or WhatsApp begins suggesting alternative verification methods, it could signal that something unusual is happening behind the scenes. In some cases, observers believe this behavior has been linked to chats where one user has been blocked.

What makes this discovery especially intriguing is that the process is completely silent. Unlike sending a test message or placing a call, checking encryption status does not notify the other person, allowing users to investigate discreetly.

Despite growing interest in the claim, WhatsApp has not officially confirmed that encryption verification failures can be used as a reliable method to detect blocking. WABetaInfo also cautions that the behavior should be treated only as a possible indicator—not definitive proof—that a block has occurred.

Still, the report has sparked widespread curiosity among WhatsApp users, many of whom are eager to know whether the platform’s own security tools could secretly reveal what has long been one of messaging’s biggest mysteries.