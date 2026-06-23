Punjab PPRA, PITB, and BOP Host Seminar on New e-Procurement System Ahead of July 1 rollout

The Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), and The Bank of Punjab (BOP) jointly hosted an awareness seminar in Lahore to prepare stakeholders for the province’s digitized procurement transition launch on July 1, 2026. During the session, the Managing Director of Punjab PPRA delivered the keynote address outlining the overall scheme of things. Representatives from PITB and BOP then provided detailed walkthroughs, respectively explaining how the e-procurement portal operates and how secure, real-time financial transactions will take place across the platform.

As the financial partner, BOP has backed the system with a banking-grade security framework to eliminate paperwork and fraud. The platform features digital bid securities via single-touch online transfers, SWIFT-based authenticated bank guarantees, and an automated engine for rapid financial refunds to unsuccessful bidders. To ensure a seamless transition, the tri-party coalition also unveiled a dedicated Digital Procurement Facilitation Center housed within BOP, bringing together experts from PPRA, PITB, and BOP to provide real-time technical and transactional support for all procuring agencies and contractors.

This collaborative digital ecosystem shall accelerate procurement timelines, levels the playing field for suppliers, and strengthens the Government of Punjab’s financial controls. The seminar concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where participants highly commended the joint, proactive approach of PPRA, PITB, and BOP ahead of the official July 1 launch.