Imran Khan meets sister Noreen Niazi, wife Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – The meeting between Noreen Niazi, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, and the former prime minister has concluded at Adiala Jail.

According to jail sources, Niazi met Imran Khan for around 40 minutes. The meeting was held in the jail’s conference room.

After meeting Khan, Noreen Niazi left Adiala Jail and reached the Gorkhapur Factory checkpoint. However, she declined to speak to the media.

The meeting was reportedly Noreen Niazi’s second meeting with Imran Khan in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, a separate meeting between PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, was also held at Adiala Jail.

Jail sources said the meeting between Khan and Bushra Bibi took place in the conference room and lasted around 35 minutes.