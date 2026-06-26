Father, uncle arrested for torture killing of 12-year-old in Karachi

KARACHI – Surjani Town police have registered a murder case over the death of a teenage boy allegedly caused by torture, naming his father and uncle as suspects on the complaint of the victim’s grandfather. Both accused are already in custody.

According to details, 12-year-old Haider Ali died after being subjected to severe torture in Sector 36-B of Taiser Town, Lyari area of Surjani Town. Police had arrested the boy’s father, Azhar, and his uncle, Sultan, immediately after the incident.

The case (FIR No. 641/2026) has been registered under Section 302/34 on the complaint of the victim’s grandfather, Yaqoob.

In his statement, the complainant told police that he is a resident of Yousuf Goth and works in Gulshan-e-Maymar. On the morning of June 25, while at work, his son Zulfiqar informed him by phone that his grandson Haider Ali had been tortured to death by his father Azhar with the help of his brother Sultan.

He further stated that Haider Ali’s mother had been divorced by her husband, after which the child and his mother lived with him. In 2019, his daughter remarried in Multan, while Haider remained with him until about a year ago, when his father took him to live with him in Taiser Town.

The grandfather alleged that Haider Ali was brutally tortured with wires and tied up before being killed by his father and uncle.

He added that both nominated suspects are already in police custody and requested legal action against them.