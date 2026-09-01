10 Militants killed as Terrorists storm Ziarat Cross Customs Post

ZIARAT CROSS — A fierce gunbattle was reported at Ziarat Cross Customs Check Post during night of August 31 and September 1, after militants affiliated with FAK and FAH launched coordinated attack on the strategically important facility.

The assault triggered intense exchange of fire as Customs personnel, backed by Frontier Corps (FC) and police personnel deployed for their protection, mounted resistance against the attackers.

Security forces reportedly eliminated 10 militants during the confrontation. The battle, however, came at a heavy cost, with one Customs official and six security personnel, including an officer, sustaining injuries.

FC Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs) rushed to the site and launched a pursuit operation against the attackers, with security personnel continuing efforts to track those who managed to escape the immediate area.

The attack has once again thrust the sensitive Ziarat Cross–Chaman corridor into the spotlight, highlighting the security challenges surrounding a key checkpoint tasked with curbing illicit cross-border activity.

Customs post is responsible for checking the movement of non-customs-paid vehicles, narcotics and other smuggled goods entering Pakistan from Afghanistan through the Spin Boldak–Chaman border crossing.

Beyond immediate security implications, the attack has raised questions over what officials describe as a possible political-terror-criminal nexus, particularly in a border environment where militancy, smuggling and organized criminal networks can intersect.

With FC QRFs pursuing the militants, security operations remain underway as authorities assess the full extent of the attack and the identities and affiliations of those involved.