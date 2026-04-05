21 arrested as police raid obscene dance party in Karachi

KARACHI – Darakhshan police conducted a raid on a nightclub in DHA Phase 6, Chota Nashat, Commercial Lane 4, after receiving a tip-off about an ongoing obscene dance party.

During the operation, police arrested 16 men and 5 women, while a woman named Farwa and a few others managed to escape.

According to authorities, the club was hosting a lewd dance event accompanied by loud music, and attendees were also using harmful substances such as hookah (shisha).

The arrested individuals were charged for engaging in indecent acts, performing obscene dances to loud music, and using hookah. Police also seized three hookahs with 11 different flavored tobaccos and heavy-duty speakers from the venue.

A case has been registered against the suspects under FIR No. 226/2026, citing Sections 294, 269, 270, 34, and 4/6 of the Sound System Ordinance 2015.