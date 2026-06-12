Budget 2026-27: Proposed Tax Slabs for Salaried Class in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The proposed Budget 2026–27 tax structure for salaried class outlines broadly tiered relief framework, with minimal or no change for lower-income segments and progressively higher benefits concentrated in the middle-to-upper income brackets.

Individuals earning up to Rs 175,000 per month see no revision in their tax liability, with annual tax remaining unchanged across these slabs.

Budget 2026-27: Proposed Tax Impact for Salaried Class

Monthly Salary Annual Salary Existing Annual Tax (2025-26) Existing Monthly Tax (2025-26) Proposed Annual Tax (2026-27) Proposed Monthly Tax (2026-27) Annual Tax Relief Per Month Tax Relief 100,000 1,200,000 6,000 500 6,000 – – – 125,000 1,500,000 39,000 3,250 39,000 3,250 – – 150,000 1,800,000 72,000 6,000 72,000 6,000 – – 175,000 2,100,000 105,000 8,750 105,000 8,750 – – 200,000 2,400,000 162,000 13,500 156,000 13,000 6,000 500 225,000 2,700,000 231,000 19,250 216,000 18,000 15,000 1,250 250,000 3,000,000 300,000 25,000 276,000 23,000 24,000 2,000 275,000 3,300,000 376,000 31,333 341,000 28,417 35,000 2,917 300,000 3,600,000 466,000 38,833 416,000 34,667 50,000 4,167 325,000 3,900,000 556,000 46,333 491,000 40,917 65,000 5,417 350,000 4,200,000 651,000 54,250 570,000 47,500 81,000 6,750 375,000 4,500,000 756,000 63,000 657,000 54,750 99,000 8,250 400,000 4,800,000 861,000 71,750 744,000 62,000 117,000 9,750 425,000 5,100,000 966,000 80,500 831,000 69,250 135,000 11,250 450,000 5,400,000 1,071,000 89,250 918,000 76,500 153,000 12,750 475,000 5,700,000 1,176,000 98,000 1,008,000 84,000 168,000 14,000 500,000 6,000,000 1,281,000 106,750 1,104,000 92,000 177,000 14,750 525,000 6,300,000 1,386,000 115,500 1,200,000 100,000 186,000 15,500 550,000 6,600,000 1,491,000 124,250 1,296,000 108,000 195,000 16,250 575,000 6,900,000 1,596,000 133,000 1,392,000 116,000 204,000 17,000 600,000 7,200,000 1,701,000 141,750 1,494,000 124,500 207,000 17,250 625,000 7,500,000 1,806,000 150,500 1,599,000 133,250 207,000 17,250 650,000 7,800,000 1,911,000 159,250 1,704,000 142,000 207,000 17,250 675,000 8,100,000 2,016,000 168,000 1,809,000 150,750 207,000 17,250 700,000 8,400,000 2,121,000 176,750 1,914,000 159,500 207,000 17,250 725,000 8,700,000 2,226,000 185,500 2,019,000 168,250 207,000 17,250 750,000 9,000,000 2,331,000 194,250 2,124,000 177,000 207,000 17,250 775,000 9,300,000 2,436,000 203,000 2,229,000 185,750 207,000 17,250 800,000 9,600,000 2,541,000 211,750 2,334,000 194,500 207,000 17,250 825,000 9,900,000 2,646,000 220,500 2,439,000 203,250 207,000 17,250

Relief begins to emerge at the Rs 200,000 monthly income level, where annual tax is reduced from Rs 162,000 to Rs 156,000, translating into a modest annual saving of Rs 6,000 or Rs 500 per month. From this point onwards, the proposed structure shows a steady widening of tax relief as income increases, particularly across the Rs 225,000 to Rs 500,000 range.

In the Rs 225,000 to Rs 300,000 income brackets, annual relief rises from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000, reflecting a gradual easing of tax pressure. This trend accelerates in the mid-tier segment, with individuals earning Rs 350,000 to Rs 400,000 per month receiving annual tax reductions of Rs 81,000 and Rs 117,000 respectively, while those at Rs 450,000 and Rs 500,000 benefit from Rs 153,000 and Rs 177,000 in annual relief.

Beyond the Rs 600,000 monthly salary threshold, the relief structure stabilizes, with annual tax savings capped at Rs 207,000 and monthly relief fixed at Rs 17,250 across higher income levels up to Rs 825,000. This indicates a plateau effect in tax benefits despite rising income.