Govt Employees, Pensioners to get 7% Raise Under New Budget 2026 Proposal

ISLAMABAD – The federal government proposed a series of support measures in the Budget 2026–27, including increases in salaries, pensions, and the minimum wage.

According to the budget proposals, government employees would receive a 7% increase in their salaries, while retired public sector workers would see a 7% rise in pension payments. The measures are aimed at providing financial relief and helping individuals cope with the rising cost of living.

Sharif led government also recommended a 10% increase in the minimum wage, a move expected to benefit low-income workers and improve their earning capacity.

If approved, the proposed adjustments will impact millions of citizens, including serving and retired government employees as well as minimum-wage earners. The measures form part of the government’s broader efforts to support household incomes and strengthen economic stability during the upcoming fiscal year.