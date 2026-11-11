Anthropic takes on Microsoft Office with Claude Sheets, New AI Workplace Revolution

LONDON – Microsoft Office and Google Workspace face new challenger as AI giant Anthropic expands Claude into full-fledged productivity platform, bringing AI-powered spreadsheets, collaborative whiteboards, meeting assistants and advanced business analytics tools.

Gone are the days when AI companies offer chatbots, and Anthropic is now rolling out a series of workplace applications designed to let users create spreadsheets, manage projects, collaborate with colleagues, analyze business information and conduct meetings within a single AI-powered environment.

Starting to roll out today: Claude Whiteboards, Claude Sheets and Claude Data. Think a plan through on a board, build a tracker in a sheet, and tell a story with your data. https://t.co/S8M32FMrce — Claude (@claudeai) November 10, 2026

The expansion brings Claude into more direct competition with Microsoft’s Excel, PowerPoint and Teams, alongside Google’s Sheets, Docs and Meet, as technology companies battle to establish themselves at the center of the modern digital workplace.

With Claude Sheets, Anthropic is entering a market long dominated by Microsoft Excel and increasingly contested by Google Sheets. The new application allows users to generate fully structured spreadsheets simply by explaining their requirements to Claude.

For instance, a business owner could request a financial budget, recruitment tracker or marketing campaign report, and Claude would assemble the spreadsheet, complete with formulas, formatting and relevant visualizations. The beta version supports multiple worksheets, calculations across different tabs, conditional formatting, dropdown menus, checkboxes and several types of charts, including bar, line and pie charts.

Unlike conventional spreadsheet applications that often require users to manually configure formulas and layouts, Claude Sheets aims to make spreadsheet creation more conversational. It also introduces collaborative editing, enabling team members to work on the same spreadsheet while Claude makes changes alongside them.

Edits generated by the AI assistant are visually exciting, helping users distinguish Claude’s contributions from those made by human collaborators. Anthropic is not abandoning compatibility with existing office software. Spreadsheets can be exported to Excel’s XLSX format or CSV files, allowing users to continue their work outside Claude.

The platform can also connect with Claude for Excel, Google Workspace and business applications including Airtable, Asana, monday.com and Smartsheet. However, the initial beta is not yet positioned as a complete replacement for Excel’s advanced capabilities.

Claude Whiteboards

Anthropic is expanding into collaborative visual workspaces with the introduction of Claude Whiteboards. The app allows employees to brainstorm, sketch concepts, organize business plans and build project workflows alongside Claude and other team members.

Rather than merely recording ideas, Claude can analyze discussions and transform scattered information into diagrams, categorized themes, timelines and actionable tasks. Teams can also select a particular section of a whiteboard and direct the AI to work exclusively on that area.

The capability could be useful during project planning, strategy sessions and employee retrospectives, where large amounts of unstructured information must be converted into clear responsibilities. Completed Whiteboards can be transformed into documents or presentation slides, connecting brainstorming directly with formal business reporting.

Claude Data

Anthropic is also strengthening its position in enterprise analytics by transforming Claude Dashboards into Claude Data, a broader business intelligence platform. Unlike conventional reporting systems that often require knowledge of database queries or specialized analytical software, Claude Data lets employees investigate company performance using ordinary language.

The system connects with corporate data infrastructure, including Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, ClickHouse and Snowflake, as well as supported customer relationship management platforms. Users can ask Claude to examine revenue performance, identify trends, compare business results or explain changes in operational metrics.

Claude can then generate database queries, process the requested information and convert findings into dashboards, written analysis, visual presentations, narrated videos and interactive data stories. Among latest additions are certified queries, which allow corporate data teams to validate particular calculations and reporting methods.

Alongside its new applications, Anthropic is upgrading Claude’s external integrations to reduce dependence on switching between separate productivity tools.

Anthropic’s expansion is challenge to traditional office software model, but replacing Microsoft Office or Google Workspace is unlikely to happen overnight. Microsoft Excel remains deeply embedded in corporate finance, accounting and business operations, while Word, PowerPoint and Teams benefit from decades of enterprise adoption.

Google Workspace also maintains a strong position in browser-based collaboration through Sheets, Docs, Slides and Meet.