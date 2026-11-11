NASA opens astronaut applications for moon base missions; starting salary $164,395

WASHINGTON – The US space agency NASA has announced a new round of astronaut recruitment for people who want to live and work on the Moon.

According to American media, the selected candidates could get the chance to live and conduct research at a future lunar base and take part in space missions.

NASA chief Jared Isaacman said the chosen astronauts will be trained to test spacecraft and to carry out key missions near the Moon’s south pole.

NASA said applicants must be US citizens and must have advanced education and professional experience in a relevant field. Selected candidates will receive two years of specialised training.

The job carries a starting annual salary of $164,395, and the deadline for applications is December 3, 2026.

NASA has planned to land humans on the lunar surface again in 2028.