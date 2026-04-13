Karachi police bust Turtle Beach gambling den, arrest 40 suspects including woman

KARACHI – Police in Karachi have uncovered a large-scale gambling operation at a stall on Turtle Beach in the Mauripur area of Karachi, arresting 40 suspects, including a female ringleader.

According to officials, the Mauripur police, led by the local SHO and backed by a large contingent, raided the gambling den and caught the suspects in the act.

Among those arrested is Zubeida, also known as Adeeba, who allegedly oversaw the operation and was considered one of the city’s most wanted figures in gambling circles.

During the raid, police recovered cash totaling Rs255,500 as well as other gambling-related materials.

Authorities have registered a case against the arrested individuals at Mauripur Police Station and launched further investigations.

Police said the operation highlights their commitment to cracking down on illegal gambling activities across the city.