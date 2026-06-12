PPP to attend Budget Session as Bilawal ends Boycott after Mohsin Naqvi’s Intervention

ISLAMABAD – A dramatic political turnaround made headlines just before federal budget presentation. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) decided to attend the Budget 2026 session after intensive negotiations with the federal government.

Sources said the breakthrough came after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held crucial talks with the PPP leadership and successfully convinced the key ally of the PML-N-led federal government to participate in the National Assembly proceedings.

Earlier efforts by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had failed to secure an agreement, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to entrust Mohsin Naqvi with the task of resolving the deadlock.

The development is major relief for government, which had been facing the prospect of presenting the federal budget amid visible tensions with one of its most important coalition partners. After successful negotiations, Bilawal Bhutto and the PPP delegation agreed to attend the budget session, easing concerns over a possible political rift within the ruling alliance.

The decision came after series of high-level meetings involving senior government figures, including Ishaq Dar, Mohsin Naqvi, Ataullah Tarar, and PPP leadership. Sources said both sides discussed the PPP’s reservations and broader political issues before reaching a consensus.

The last-minute breakthrough has helped avert a major political embarrassment for the government and is being viewed as a sign that coalition partners remain committed to maintaining unity at a crucial economic juncture.