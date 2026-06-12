Ex-Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi dies in M-1 Motorway Accident

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi lost his life in a tragic road accident on M-1 Motorway while traveling from Islamabad to Peshawar.

The fatal incident occurred during his journey to the provincial capital. Despite efforts to respond to the emergency, Afridi could not survive the crash, bringing an abrupt end to the life of a seasoned politician known for his role in Pakistan’s political landscape. His driver was injured in the accident and was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Initial reports indicate that a mechanical fault in the vehicle may have led to the accident. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine its exact cause.

The demise of Taj Afridi left colleagues, friends, and supporters mourning the loss of a veteran political figure. Messages of grief and condolences have begun pouring in as news of the tragedy spreads across the country.

His death marks yet another heartbreaking reminder of the dangers on Pakistan’s highways, leaving behind a legacy that many in political and public circles will remember for years to come.