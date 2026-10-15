‘Khan’ to become UK’s No. 1 Newborn Surname by 2027; Here’s What New Data shows

Khan is used primarily surname across Asia, and Eastern Europe, and now this name is closing in on ‘Smith’ as Britain’s changing demographics reshape the surnames given to newborns.

Official figures show narrowing gap, while traditional British names continue to lose ground. A change in Britain’s naming landscape could see ‘Khan’ overtake ‘Smith to become the most common surname among newborn babies in England and Wales by 2027, according to data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics.

The long-standing lead held by ‘Smith’ narrowed sharply over the past 30 years amid Britain’s migration patterns and birth trends. Last year, Smith’ remained in first place, with 4,102 newborns registered under the surname. But ‘Khan’ was close behind, with 3,772 babies with a difference of just 330.

According to the reported figures, the number of newborns registered with ‘Smith’ has been declining by an average of 4% annually, while ‘Khan’ has been gaining popularity at an average rate of 1.9% a year. If those trends continue, ‘Khan’ could claim the top spot in 2027, marking a significant milestone in the changing composition of newborns’ surnames in England and Wales.

By 2025, only three names from that original traditional British-background group remained in the top 10, while ‘Khan’, ‘Ahmed’, ‘Singh’ and ‘Hussain’ had joined the rankings.

The decline in several established surnames has been substantial. Compared with 1996, the number of newborns registered with ‘Smith’ fell by 44% in 2025. The figures also show declines of 43% for ‘Jones’ and 41% for ‘Williams’.

The changing rankings extend beyond ‘Khan’. The surname ‘Ibrahim’ has increased, moving from 563rd place in 1996 to 73rd in 2025. The emergence of names like ‘Ibrahim’, ‘Ahmed’, ‘Singh’ and ‘Hussain’ among the most frequently registered newborn surnames further illustrates how the list has evolved over three decades.

Experts point at increased migration from South Asian countries, differences in birth rates among families from different backgrounds, and the concentration of particular surnames within some communities.

At the same time, the balance of births involving mothers born in the UK and those born overseas has changed. A decline in births to UK-born mothers could increase the overall share of babies born to mothers who were born abroad. ONS figures show that, since 2008, births to mothers born in the UK have fallen by 29%, while births to mothers born overseas have risen by 18%.

‘Muhammad’ already tops boys’ name rankings

The changing surname rankings come amid a similar shift in the first names given to newborns. ‘Muhammad’ became the most popular boys’ name in England and Wales for the first time in 2023, when more than 4,600 babies were registered with that name.

It retained the top position in 2024 and 2025. Alternative spellings of the name have also featured among popular choices. First names and surnames are recorded and ranked differently, so the rise of ‘Muhammad’ does not itself explain the projected rise of ‘Khan’. Together, however, the trends highlight changes in the names most frequently recorded among newborns.