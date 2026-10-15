Per Tola Gold Prices in Pakistan remained steady at Rs437,836; Full Rates List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs437,830 on Thursday amid steady international market rates. Silver, meanwhile, recorded a decline in the local market, reflecting a contrasting trend in precious metal prices.

The price of 10 grams of gold also remained stable at Rs375,373. The latest rates followed Wednesday’s trading session, during which gold prices fell by Rs3,000 per tola before settling at Rs437,836. The market showed no further movement on Oct 15.

In the international market, gold prices remained unchanged at $4,153 per ounce, in line with the stability observed in Pakistan’s bullion market.

Gold Rates in Lahore and Karachi

Local market figures showed varying rates for different gold categories in Lahore. The reported prices for gold pieces stood at Rs432,500 and Rs432,000, while Pathoor rates were quoted at Rs427,500 and Rs425,500.

The reported rate for 22-karat gold was Rs396,458, while 21-karat gold was priced at Rs378,437. In Karachi, the reported gold selling rate stood at Rs432,500.

Silver Prices

Unlike gold, silver prices moved lower in Pakistan. The price of silver dropped by Rs212 per tola to Rs6,148, according to the reported market figures.

In Lahore, the listed rates for silver products included Rs6,200 for 999.0 Tezabi silver, Rs6,250 for a one-kilogram silver bar and Rs6,300 for a 10-tola silver piece.

The unchanged gold rate shows pause in local price movements following Wednesday’s decline, while silver registered a modest correction. With international gold holding at $4,153 per ounce, the local market reported little change in gold prices during Thursday’s trading.