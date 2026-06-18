SC approves 100% increase in utility allowance for employees and officers

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court has approved a 100 percent increase in utility allowance for its employees and officers, citing rising inflation and increased electricity and gas expenses.

According to the official decision, which was approved by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, the revised allowances will take effect from July 1, 2026. The court stated that the increase was made in view of escalating utility costs and the financial burden on employees.

Under the new structure, employees in Grades 1 to 6 will now receive a monthly utility allowance of Rs12,000, up from Rs6,000. For Grades 7 to 10, the allowance has been increased from Rs8,000 to Rs16,000 per month.

Similarly, employees in Grades 11 to 15 will now receive Rs20,000 instead of Rs10,000, while Grade 16 officers will get Rs24,000 monthly, increased from Rs12,000.

For senior officers, the allowance has also been significantly revised. Grade 17 officers will receive Rs 30,000 per month, Grade 18 officers Rs36,000, and Grade 19 officers Rs42,000, compared to the previous amounts of Rs15,000, Rs18,000, and Rs21,000 respectively.

The decision further states that Grade 20 officers will now receive Rs48,000 per month instead of Rs24,000, while Grade 21 and above officers will be given Rs60,000 per month, increased from Rs30,000.

According to the Supreme Court, the utility allowance covers electricity and gas expenses. The additional financial impact of the revised structure will be managed through the approved budget for the fiscal year 2026–27.