Kp Cm Sohail Afridi Presents Budget 2026 27

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is presenting the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2026–27 in the KP Assembly on Friday.

CM Afridi earlier chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet to review the budget proposals. The cabinet approved the budget, paving the way for its presentation in the assembly.

After cabinet’s approval, Afridi formally unveiled the provincial budget during the assembly session. The budget outlines the government’s financial plans and priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.

Further details of the budget are expected to emerge during the assembly proceedings and subsequent debate by lawmakers.