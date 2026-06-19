Rs6.91Billion ‘Luxury Makeover’ planned for Punjab Govt Offices, Officers’ Residences

LAHORE – Punjab government is considering a proposal to spend Rs6.91 billion on the construction, repair, and renovation of administrative offices and official residences of senior revenue officers across the province, according to budget documents for the upcoming fiscal year.

The proposal, prepared by the Board of Revenue, Punjab, covers a range of development schemes aimed at upgrading the offices and government residences of assistant commissioners, deputy commissioners, and commissioners.

Around Rs2.54 billion has been estimated for the construction and rehabilitation of offices and official residences of 47 assistant commissioners. Another Rs290 million has been proposed for the repair and renovation of five commissioner offices, while Rs1.67 billion has been earmarked for the rehabilitation of 15 deputy commissioner offices.

The overall cost of proposed schemes runs into billions, as the provincial government is expected to allocate an initial Rs100 million in the next budget to begin work on the projects.

The proposed spending comes at a time when public debate over development priorities remains intense, with many citizens calling for greater investment in essential sectors such as education, healthcare and municipal services.

Insiders claim that these schemes are still in planning stage and will require formal approval as part of the provincial budget process for the new financial year.

The projects would lead to extensive upgrades of government offices and residences used by district-level administrators, who play a key role in delivering public services and implementing provincial policies across Punjab.