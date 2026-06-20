Punjab opens door for Nurses to become ‘Doctor’ with New Degree

LAHORE – Punjab officially approved its first-ever PhD Nursing program, allowing healthcare professionals to get a top acadmic degree.

The new Ph.D program will be launched under the umbrella of University of Health Sciences after the university’s Specialty Advisory Committee formally approved the curriculum. This major step is being hailed as a transformative move for nursing education in the province.

Only 20 seats have been allocated for the inaugural batch, making admission highly competitive. Aspiring candidates will need to secure at least 75% marks in the entrance test to qualify for admission.

The university is expected to issue the official admission advertisement in the first week of July, triggering what is likely to be intense interest among nursing professionals seeking advanced academic and research opportunities.

Vice Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed said the program aims to produce highly trained nursing experts capable of contributing to research, education, and healthcare policy. He emphasized that the initiative will also help tackle Pakistan’s persistent shortage of qualified nursing faculty.

Experts believe the introduction of a doctoral-level nursing program will strengthen the country’s healthcare system, enhance nursing research, and create new pathways for academic and professional advancement in the field.

Nursing is undergoing transformation as educational standards rise, career opportunities expand, and international demand for healthcare workers continues to grow. Despite these positive developments, the country still faces a significant shortage of nurses, creating challenges for an already strained healthcare system.

The nursing and midwifery workforce in Pakistan now exceeds 190,000 professionals, including approximately 120,000 registered nurses. The sector also comprises lady health visitors, registered midwives, community midwives, nursing assistants, and family welfare workers who collectively contribute to healthcare delivery across the country.

Healthcare experts, however, argue that these numbers remain insufficient for a population exceeding 240 million. Shortages are particularly evident in public hospitals and rural areas, where healthcare facilities often struggle to recruit and retain qualified nursing staff.

One of key changes in recent years has been shift from diploma-based training to degree-oriented education. Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) has emerged as the primary qualification for entering the profession, reflecting efforts to align nursing education with international standards. The four-year degree program combines classroom instruction with extensive clinical training, preparing graduates for a wide range of healthcare settings.

Employment opportunities continue to grow in both the public and private sectors. Fresh nursing graduates typically begin their careers as staff nurses before progressing to supervisory and managerial positions.

Countries in the Gulf region, as well as the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and Australia, have become major destinations for Pakistani nursing professionals. Competitive salaries, improved working conditions, and opportunities for professional development have encouraged many nurses to seek employment abroad.