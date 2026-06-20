Strait of Hormuz closed again amid Israeli operations in Lebanon

TEHRAN – Fresh tensions in Middle East after Iran announced immediate closure of Strait of Hormuz to all vessel traffic, calling the move a direct response to what it called US breaches of prior commitments and Israel’s continued military operations in southern Lebanon.

Iranian military officials said the decision was triggered by what they view as ongoing violations of understandings reached with Washington, as well as Israeli strikes and killings in southern Lebanon that have continued despite the ceasefire that was expected to halt hostilities.

“It is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic,” the statement said, characterizing the measure as only the “first step” in Iran’s response.

Iranian officials warned that additional actions could follow if what it described as “aggression” and violations of commitments continue. Iranian officials framed the closure as an effort to force their adversaries to honor obligations they say have been ignored.

Strait of Hormuz remained world’s most strategically important shipping routes. Any disruption to traffic through the passage immediately raises concerns over energy supplies, commercial shipping, and the risk of a wider regional confrontation.

Iran’s statement directly linked the decision to Israel’s military activities in southern Lebanon, arguing that attacks carried out after the ceasefire amounted to a breach of the understandings underpinning Tehran’s agreement with the United States.

The move is likely to draw intense international scrutiny as governments and markets assess the implications of a potential disruption to one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.