US-Iran Technical Talks set to begin in Switzerland under Pakistan-Qatar mediation, FO says

ISLAMABAD – United States and Iran delegations are heading to Swiss Alps, where technical-level negotiations under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are scheduled to begin on June 21.

The talks, taking place under the mediation of Pakistan and Qatar, are being viewed as a significant test of whether recent diplomatic progress can be transformed into tangible results.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that representatives from Washington and Tehran will participate in the discussions, while Pakistani and Qatari officials will facilitate the process. Islamabad says it remains committed to advancing the understandings reached under the MoU and promoting peace and stability through dialogue.

The developments come amid growing diplomatic activity involving several high-profile figures. Sources say a senior Pakistani delegation is expected to arrive in Switzerland, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also likely to participate. His presence would mark a major diplomatic moment for Pakistan, which has emerged as a central player in efforts to bring the two longtime rivals closer to the negotiating table.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has travelled to Iran to support the diplomatic initiative. During his visit, he met the Iranian Foreign Minister to discuss key issues related to the negotiations. Naqvi, who is regarded as one of the important facilitators in the process, is also expected to meet the Iranian President in Mashhad and encourage direct engagement between Tehran and Washington.

The technical discussions follow the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which opened a pathway for further engagement between the United States and Iran. Although an earlier high-level meeting planned in Switzerland was postponed, attention has now shifted to the upcoming talks between technical teams, where crucial details of a potential agreement are expected to be examined.

Diplomatic activity is also intensifying behind the scenes. US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff has reportedly departed for Switzerland, while Jared Kushner is already in the country. Meanwhile, reports suggest Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi may also travel to Switzerland, although his plans have not yet been officially confirmed and could still change.

Adding further significance to the gathering, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani arrived in Switzerland on Friday, reinforcing Qatar’s role as a key mediator in the negotiations.

US Vice President JD Vance, who had been expected to lead the American delegation, cancelled his trip at the last moment on Thursday evening. It is not yet clear whether he will join the talks at a later stage. While officials have not formally announced the exact schedule for the negotiations, expectations are high that the first round of preliminary discussions on a possible US-Iran understanding will take place in Bürgenstock in the coming days.