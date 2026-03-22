Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 22 March 2026

KARACHI – Gold and silver rates remained stable in Pakistan amid Eid holidays. The price of gold per tola remained at Rs499,462, while the rate for 10 grams dropped to Rs428,208.
Silver was not spared either. The metal continued its downward slide, with per tola prices falling to 7,734 per tola, and the 10-gram rate slipped to Rs6,587.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Commodity
|Unit
|Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|499,462
|Gold
|10 Grams
|428,208
|Silver
|Per Tola
|7,734
|Silver
|10 Grams
|6,587
Gold Rates International
|Asset
|Price (Spot)
|Weekly Change
|Level
|Gold
|~$4,490 /oz
|▼ ~10.5%
|Support at $4,480
|Silver
|~$67.80 /oz
|▼ ~15.9%
|Resistance at $70.00
Gold prices drops below Rs500,000 in Pakistan amid global uncertainty