Bankislami Strengthens Cyber Resilience Through Strategic Partnership With Resecurity

KARACHI – BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic banks, partners with Resecurity, a leading US-based cybersecurity and intelligence company. Under this agreement, the Bank will utilize Resecurity’s advanced capabilities to further strengthen its security framework and ensure a safer digital banking experience for its customers.

Resecurity’s Digital Risk Monitoring (DRM) and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) services will equip BankIslami with real-time visibility into potential external security threats. This capability enables proactive identification and mitigation of risks, bolstering the Bank’s defense protocols and supporting its mission to deliver secure, Shariah-compliant digital banking services to its customers.

The signing ceremony took place at BankIslami’s headquarters in the presence of senior leadership from both organizations, including Rizwan Ata – President & CEO, Imran H Shaikh – Dy Chief Executive Officer, Sohail Sikandar – Chief Operations Officer, Sajjad Qureshi – Chief Risk Officer from BankIslami, alongside Muhammad Bilal – Vice President of Operations and Burhan Sheikh – Strategic Advisor from Resecurity.

“Safeguarding our customers’ trust is our highest priority, and our teams work tirelessly to ensure every transaction remains safe and hassle-free,” commented Rizwan Ata, President & CEO of BankIslami. “This partnership with Resecurity brings world-class expertise to fortify our defenses, ensuring our digital ecosystem remains resilient and protected at all times,” he added.

This collaboration reflects BankIslami’s commitment to digital transformation, with security and safety at its core. As the bank continues to expand access to Islamic banking, this partnership reinforces its mission to deliver secure, convenient digital banking services that ensure every customer can access Riba-free and Shariah-compliant financial solutions.