Who is Kunal Shah? WhatsApp’s New Global CEO

MENLO PARK – Kunal Shah, tha fintech founder, has been appointed as new Global CEO of WhatsApp. Known for his expertise in digital payments and consumer technology, Shah remained among Asia’s most influential entrepreneurs and startup investors.

Tech giant Meta picked Shah to head WhatsApp, as US tech giant seeks ways to monetise the messaging app’s massive user base.

Kunal Shah

Kunal is Indian entrepreneur, investor, and fintech innovator known for building successful consumer technology businesses. He is founder of CRED, one of India’s leading fintech platforms, and previously co-founded FreeCharge, a digital payments company that was acquired by Snapdeal in a landmark deal.

He established himself as key figure in India’s startup ecosystem through his entrepreneurial ventures, angel investments, and mentorship of emerging founders. His career has been characterized by strong focus on financial technology, consumer behavior, and digital innovation.

Shah was appointed Global CEO of WhatsApp under Meta, marking major milestone for Indian entrepreneurship on global stage. His extensive experience in fintech, product development, and the Indian digital economy played a key role in his selection for the position. Meta’s decision shows its ambition to strengthen WhatsApp’s payments, commerce, and monetization capabilities, particularly in high-growth markets such as India.

Beyond his operational roles, Shah is widely recognized as an active investor and advisor to startups. His unconventional journey, earning a degree in Philosophy from Wilson College and leaving an MBA program before completion, made him an inspirational figure for aspiring entrepreneurs.

His appointment comes as Meta lead $900 million funding round in Shah’s consumer finance firm CRED. “Kunal built CRED into one of India’s most important technology companies,” Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. “He brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world’s biggest messaging app.”

His experience is likely to help WhatsApp as it seeks new revenue streams that go beyond the core advertising business of Meta, which also runs Facebook and Instagram.

In May, the messaging app offered businesses in India the ability to use AI for services including responding to customers at all hours or booking appointments. Shah acknowledged the scope for future growth, saying in a statement that the gap between “WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive”.