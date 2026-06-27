Karachi Rangers Installation comes under Khawarij Attack near Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI – Reports of intense gunfire have emerged from Block 6 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, sparking panic among residents in the area on Saturday.

According to initial information, multiple rounds of gunfire were heard, prompting an immediate response from police and rescue teams, who rushed to the scene to assess the situation.

Some unconfirmed reports said five suspected militants were killed after security personnel foiled an alleged vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) attack targeting Rangers installation. Initial information suggests that vehicle carrying explosives attempted to target the Rangers facility. Alert security guards reportedly detected the threat and responded immediately, engaging the suspected attackers before they could reach their target.

🚨 BREAKING: Several explosions and heavy gunfire have been reported on University Road near Chowrangi in Karachi. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gSdsCbChNO — Safar khan Baloch (@SafarKhaN_BALUC) June 27, 2026

Security sources have described the attackers as members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), referring to them as “Fitna al-Khawarij.” However, independent confirmation of the identities of those involved has not yet been made public.

Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the firing or whether there have been any casualties or arrests. The area is reportedly being secured as investigations get underway.

Specialised security units, including Rapid Response Force and police commandos, were deployed to the area, which has since been sealed off as authorities work to determine the nature of the incident.

Rescue 1122 Sindh confirmed that its central command and control centre received information about a suspected explosion near Block 5 and immediately dispatched emergency teams. Rescue personnel have reached the site and are conducting an assessment, while officials have not yet confirmed any casualties or injuries.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the reports. He contacted the Sindh Inspector General of Police and the Karachi Additional Inspector General, directing them to ensure a swift police response, secure the area, and submit a detailed report after establishing the facts.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar also sought an urgent briefing from the Karachi Additional IG, instructing authorities to furnish complete details of the incident at the earliest as investigations continue.

Security officials remain at the scene, and the area continues to be heavily guarded while investigators examine what triggered the reported explosion and intense gunfire. Authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation and await official confirmation as the operation remains underway.

This is a developing story, and official details remain limited at this stage. Updates will follow as more information becomes available. At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation publicly available regarding the nature of the incident.