Three Rangers personnel martyred as Jamaat-ul-Ahrar terrorists storm Karachi facility: ISPR

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city and country’s financial hub Karachi witnessed violence on Saturday night as militants launched a deadly assault on Rangers camp, leaving three paramilitary soldiers martyred and four others injured. As security forces repelled the attack and killed three assailants, Pakistan’s military vowed swift retaliation, signaling a renewed push against rising militancy.

Pakistan’s military pledged to launch retaliatory operations after deadly militant assault on a Rangers facility as the incident remains among most brutal one in recent months.

In recent update, Pak Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group targeted main entrance of Rangers camp in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area late Saturday. The attackers detonated an explosive device before attempting to storm the facility.

Security personnel responded swiftly, killing three militants during an exchange of fire and arresting another attacker in an injured condition. The military identified the detained suspect as an Afghan national.

The military media wing confirmed that three Rangers personnel embraced martyrdom while defending the installation, while four others sustained injuries during the operation.

Pakistan would undertake retaliation against those responsible, saying the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers would be avenged, officials vowed.

The country’s leadership praised Rangers for successfully preventing the militants from breaching the camp and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism. He said the nation stands united with its armed forces and law enforcement agencies in the fight against militancy.

The incident comes amid a renewed surge in militant violence across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

Karachi Rangers Attack

A deadly militant assault on a Rangers headquarters in Karachi has once again raised alarm over Pakistan’s worsening security situation. The attack, which killed three Rangers personnel and injured four others, has prompted the military to announce retaliatory operations as authorities warn of an escalating militant threat.

Around 8pm, the residents of Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar heard a massive explosion followed by heavy gunfire. The militants used a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VB-IED) to ram into the main gate of the Rangers headquarters in Block 5. Moments after the blast, heavily armed militants attempted to storm the compound while firing indiscriminately.

Security personnel responded immediately, engaging the attackers in an intense gun battle that continued for several hours.

Karachi assault is one of the most serious attacks on a security installation in the city since the February 2023 Karachi Police Office attack, when militants battled security forces for hours before being neutralised. It revives memories of the October 2024 bombing near Karachi airport, which killed one person and injured 11 others, including foreign nationals.