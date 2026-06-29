Pakistan forces kill 29 terrorists in ‘well planed’ operation along Afghan border

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani forces killed 29 terrorists belonging to “Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al khwarij” in a well planned intelligence based ground operation along Pakistan-Afghan border followed by calibrated strikes in the border region against the hideouts and safe havens of militants.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed it in a post on X, saying the operation was launched in the aftermath of recent multiple terrorist incidents inside Pakistan against the innocent people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Balochistan and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Camp, Karachi.

“On 28 June 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence based ground operation against a group of terrorists near Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As a result of precise and skillful engagement, high value Khwarji Commander Khan Farosh aka Zabal along with 3 terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Jamaat ul Ahrar were sent to hell while several others got injured,” read the post.

In continuation of Operation Ghazb Lil Haq, based on credible intelligence, precise targeting of terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al khwarij have also been carried out on night 28/29 June, in border region of Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Three targets in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar were destroyed during precision strikes killing twenty five terrorists. Large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at these Marakiz and hideouts were also destroyed.

Pakistan has always strived for maintaining peace and stability in the region, but at the same time shall not compromise on the safety and security of our citizens, which remains our top priority.

“Our relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” he concluded.