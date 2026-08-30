Men posing as plumbers steal 16 tolas of gold, cash from Karachi house

KARACHI – Two suspects posing as plumbers allegedly entered a house in Asif Nagar Block 9, Azizabad, and fled after stealing 16 tolas of gold and Rs50,000 in cash. CCTV footage of the incident has been handed over to police.

According to details, the incident took place on August 28 at house number R-186. The victim, Shahid, said women and elderly parents were present inside the house at the time of the incident.

He said the head of the family left the house to offer prayers and encountered two men on the way, who introduced themselves as plumbers.

After offering prayers, the victim returned home. Shortly afterwards, the same two men arrived at the house, claiming that they had come to carry out plumbing work. As the family had already spoken to them on the way, they trusted the men and allowed them to enter the house.

During the alleged plumbing work, the suspects reportedly took advantage of the situation and stole 16 tolas of gold and Rs50,000 in cash before fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage of the incident has been provided to police. The faces of the alleged suspects are reportedly clearly visible in the footage, which could assist authorities in identifying and arresting them.

Attempts were made to contact Jauharabad police station SHO Yousuf Mehr for further details, but no response was received.