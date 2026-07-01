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Heavy Rain, strong winds bring relief from heat in Islamabad, Hazara

By Web Desk
6:50 pm | Jul 1, 2026
Heavy Rain Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat In Islamabad Hazara

ISLAMABAD – Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Islamabad on Tuesday, providing much-needed relief from the recent spell of intense heat.

The showers were recorded in the areas of Tramri, Chattha Bakhtawar and New Mill, where residents welcomed the cooler weather after days of soaring temperatures.

Meanwhile, dark clouds blanketed Khanpur Hazara, Khanpur and surrounding areas before strong winds and torrential rain swept across the region.

While the downpour significantly lowered temperatures, it also caused water to accumulate in low-lying areas, leaving several roads inundated and disrupting traffic. Authorities are monitoring the situation and keeping a close watch on conditions in the affected areas.

 

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