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Pakistan introduces cashless payments at all passport offices

By Web Desk
7:54 pm | Jul 1, 2026
Pakistan Introduces Cashless Payments At All Passport Offices

ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the nationwide rollout of a cashless payment system at passport offices across Pakistan.

In a post on X, Naqvi said citizens can now pay passport fees through digital payment methods, eliminating the need to stand in long queues or wait for hours to complete the payment process.

He said the reform was implemented on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as part of efforts to modernise passport services. According to the minister, the cashless system will make passport services faster, more transparent and more efficient.

Naqvi also congratulated the passport department on the successful implementation of the initiative and praised the team’s efforts in completing the reforms.

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