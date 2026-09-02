BISE Sahiwal announces class9th results 2026: Online, SMS, Gazette

SAHIWAL – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal officially unveiled much-awaited 9th Class Result 2026 on Wedneday as students are rushing online and on their phones to find out how they performed in the crucial Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I exams.

BISE Sahiwal Check Result

Class 9 students of the Sahiwal board can visit the official website to get their results online.

Sahiwal Board Class 9 Result 2026 SMS

In SMS, write your roll number and send it to 800292 to get the results.

Sahiwal 9th Class Gazette 2026

The complete result gazette 2026 of Sahiwal Board is available for download here. Stay updated.

Punjab Boards Results

All Punjab boards have published their 9th Class results today, including:

BISE Multan

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Sargodha

BISE DG Khan