Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Iran to attend funderal of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

TEHRAN – Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Friday arrived in Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony of the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israel strikes earlier this year.

Field Marshal Asim Munir was received by senior Iranian officials ahead of the funeral proceedings. He is expected to participate in the funeral on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also departed for Iran along with key members of the federal cabinet to attend the ceremony. Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi are also among the Pakistani dignitaries expected to participate in the funeral.

Preparations for the funeral prayers are underway, with the body of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei having been moved to Imam Khomeini Hussainiya for the final rites.

According to the information provided, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated on February 28, 2026, after an attack in Tehran that reportedly targeted his compound. The incident also claimed the lives of several other prominent figures.