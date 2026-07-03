PM Shehbaz, Army Chief Asim Munir pay respects at Iran’s Slain Leader Ali Khamenei’s funeral

TEHRAN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir paid their respects at the funeral of Iran’s slain leader Ali Khamenei, leading a high-level Pakistani delegation that conveyed condolences and reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran during its period of mourning.

Sharif led a high-profile Pakistani delegation to Tehran to attend the reported funeral ceremony, where he conveyed Pakistan’s condolences to the Iranian leadership and reaffirmed Islamabad’s solidarity with Iran during its period of mourning.

The delegation included Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, underscoring the significance Pakistan attached to the visit.

Pakistani delegation received a special state welcome upon arrival in Tehran, reflecting the close diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Tehran and the importance of Pakistan’s participation in the ceremony.

Pakistani Prime Minister @CMShehbaz has arrived in Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution. pic.twitter.com/dOU1jJpBov — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) July 3, 2026

Officials cited in the reports said the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar demonstrated Pakistan’s support for Iran during a difficult period while reaffirming the longstanding friendship between the two neighboring countries.

Iran begun 7-day state funeral for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with delegations from more than 100 countries arriving in Tehran to pay their respects. Khamenei’s coffin was placed in state at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla, where Iranian officials, foreign dignitaries and mourners gathered for the ceremonies.

Khamenei was assassinated in February in a deadly airstrike along with several family members, while his son Mojtaba Khamenei later succeeded him as Supreme Leader. The funeral, delayed due to the conflict, will continue through Tehran, Qom and Iraq before concluding with his burial at the Imam Ali Reza Shrine in Mashhad on July 9. Iranian officials also used the occasion to reiterate their pledge of retaliation against the United States and Israel.