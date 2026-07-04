PM Shehbaz woos Turkish Investors with Energy, IT and Mining Opportunities in Pakistan

ISTANBUL – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged Turkish investors, urging business leaders to capitalize on emerging opportunities in Pakistan as he vowed to elevate the Pakistan-Türkiye economic partnership to “new heights.”

During meetings with leading Turkish investors in Istanbul, the prime minister invited companies to expand their presence in Pakistan, highlighting lucrative opportunities in energy, mining, information technology, infrastructure, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the government’s privatization programme.

Istanbul, July 4 2026. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a series of meetings with senior executives of Türkiye's leading business groups and industry organizations in Istanbul, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and attracting… pic.twitter.com/koKCQcLZFT — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) July 4, 2026

Sharif arrived in Türkiye on an official visit at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the trip centered on strengthening strategic ties, boosting trade and investment, and reviewing key regional and global developments.

The prime minister was received at Istanbul Airport by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, alongside Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Dr. Yousaf Junaid, and senior Turkish Foreign Ministry officials. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar are accompanying the premier during the visit.

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Erdoğan are expected to hold comprehensive talks covering trade, defence cooperation, investment, and other strategic areas. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional peace, security challenges, and major international developments.

A key highlight of the visit will be the prime minister’s address at a high-profile business conference, where Turkish investors, corporate executives, and senior government officials will explore investment opportunities across Pakistan’s priority sectors. The forum is expected to serve as a platform for forging new commercial partnerships and encouraging greater Turkish investment in the country’s expanding economy.

Pakistan is seeking to position itself as a preferred destination for foreign investors, with the government emphasizing reforms aimed at improving the business climate and accelerating investment-led growth.

Pakistan and Türkiye share decades of close political, strategic and cultural ties, with cooperation expanding steadily in defence, trade, investment and regional diplomacy.