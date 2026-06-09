Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 9 June 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan fell further, tracking losses in international bullion market and extending the downward trend seen over recent trading sessions.
On Tuesday, price of gold remained at Rs452,222 while price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs2,785 to settle at Rs386,987.
24K Gold Rates Today
|Commodity
|New Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs452,222
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs386,987
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs7,173
|International Gold (Per Ounce)
|$4,297
21Karat Gold Price
|Unit
|22K Gold (Rs)
|21K Gold (Rs)
|18K Gold (Rs)
|Per Tola
|412,041
|393,312
|337,125
|Per 1 Gram
|35,326
|33,720
|28,903
|Per 10 Grams
|353,265
|337,207
|289,035
|Per Ounce
|1,001,261
|955,749
|819,213
Market experts attributed the fall in domestic prices to weakness in international gold rates. In the global market, gold lost $30 per ounce and was quoted at $4,297 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Silver prices also moved lower alongside gold. The price of silver declined by Rs94 per tola, taking the local rate to Rs7,173.
Gold Prices in Pakistan lose over Rs15,000 in Value in Last 2 Sessions; Check New Rates