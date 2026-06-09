Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 9 June 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan fell further, tracking losses in international bullion market and extending the downward trend seen over recent trading sessions.

On Tuesday, price of gold remained at Rs452,222 while price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs2,785 to settle at Rs386,987.

24K Gold Rates Today

Commodity New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs452,222 Gold (10 Grams) Rs386,987 Silver (Per Tola) Rs7,173 International Gold (Per Ounce) $4,297

21Karat Gold Price

Unit 22K Gold (Rs) 21K Gold (Rs) 18K Gold (Rs) Per Tola 412,041 393,312 337,125 Per 1 Gram 35,326 33,720 28,903 Per 10 Grams 353,265 337,207 289,035 Per Ounce 1,001,261 955,749 819,213

Market experts attributed the fall in domestic prices to weakness in international gold rates. In the global market, gold lost $30 per ounce and was quoted at $4,297 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also moved lower alongside gold. The price of silver declined by Rs94 per tola, taking the local rate to Rs7,173.