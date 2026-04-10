Karachi to experience hot weather over next three days

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in Karachi for the next three days.

Today, the city’s maximum temperature is expected to range between 34°C and 36°C. On Saturday, temperatures are likely to rise further, reaching 35°C to 37°C, while Sunday could see the mercury touching 38°C.

According to the department, sea breezes in the city may be partially affected, with warm winds blowing from the northeast.

Meanwhile, Lahore is experiencing mild weather today, with the temperature recorded at 21°C. The Meteorological Department forecasts a maximum of 28°C and a minimum of 17°C, with no rainfall expected. Winds are blowing at 8 km/h, and humidity levels are at 54%.

However, air pollution remains a serious concern. Lahore has been ranked the sixth most polluted city in the world, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 155. Experts have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and take precautionary measures.