Sindh announces new timings for markets, wedding halls

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Friday announced new operating hours for markets, shops, restaurants, and wedding halls across the province, effective immediately, as part of its austerity measures to conserve fuel amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The provincial Home Department has issued an official notification days after the federal government announced closure of markets at 8 pm in all province except Sindh.

Shops, markets, and malls outside divisional headquarters must now close by 8:00 PM every day, including weekends, while businesses in divisional headquarters can operate until 9:00 PM.

Certain essential services have been exempted from these restrictions, including standalone tandoors, bakeries, milk and dairy outlets, medical stores, pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, medical laboratories, and petrol stations.

Restaurants, hotels, and food outlets will be allowed to serve customers between 7:00 PM and 11:30 PM, while home delivery and takeaway services will remain unaffected. Wedding halls and banquet facilities will have to close by midnight.

Authorities have directed commissioners and deputy commissioners, with support from the Sindh Police, to ensure strict enforcement of these regulations throughout the province.