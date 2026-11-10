Natalie Baker nominated by Donald Trump as Next US Ambassador to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – US Chargé d’affaires Natalie Baker is in the spotlight after US President Donald Trump nominated her as next American ambassador to Pakistan.

Natalie, who is leading US Embassy in Islamabad as top diplomat, is now awaiting Senate confirmation for a major career elevation. Trump has made a diplomatic move by picking Natalie Baker as next American ambassador to Pakistan.

According to an official White House announcement, Trump forwarded Baker’s nomination to the US Senate, formally initiating the process required for her appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan.

The nomination shows major career milestone for Baker, who has been heading the American diplomatic mission in Islamabad as chargé d’affaires since January 2025. However, her elevation to the ambassadorial position is not yet final.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee will initially review Baker’s nomination before deciding whether to advance it for consideration by the full Senate. If lawmakers vote in her favour, she will receive confirmation to formally serve as Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad. Until that process is completed, Baker will continue serving in her existing diplomatic capacity.

Baker’s appointment would fill the ambassadorial position left vacant following the departure of Donald Armin Blome in January 2025. Blome’s exit placed Baker at the forefront of American diplomatic engagement with Pakistan, giving her responsibility for managing the embassy’s operations and maintaining communication between Washington and Islamabad.

Her experience in Pakistan began in August 2024, when she took up the position of deputy chief of mission, the second-highest diplomatic role at the American Embassy. Within months, she assumed leadership of the mission following Blome’s departure.

Unlike diplomat arriving in Pakistan for the first time, Baker has already worked directly with Pakistani officials and overseen bilateral diplomatic activities, providing her with firsthand experience of the relationship between Islamabad and Washington. Her nomination also comes as Washington and Islamabad continue to navigate a relationship involving regional security, economic cooperation and wider geopolitical developments.

Who is Natalie Baker?

Natalie is a seasoned American diplomat whose career has largely focused on the Middle East and North Africa, including assignments in countries experiencing political instability and sensitive international relations.

Before her transfer to Islamabad, Baker served as deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar, between August 2021 and July 2024. She previously held two senior diplomatic responsibilities at the American mission in Libya, serving as both deputy chief of mission and chargé d’affaires.

Her professional experience also includes overseeing regional issues involving Iran while working as deputy director of the Iran Regional Presence Office at the US Consulate in Dubai. In Kuwait, she served as economic counsellor at the US Embassy, gaining experience in economic diplomacy and bilateral cooperation.

The US diplomat also occupied key position at the US State Department as director of the Office of North African Affairs within the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. One of the defining chapters of her diplomatic career unfolded in Libya between 2009 and 2011. During that period, Baker worked as political and economic counsellor while the United States and Libya were attempting to restore diplomatic relations following nearly 30 years of estrangement.

Baker remained in Libya during the escalating unrest until the security crisis forced the evacuation of the US Embassy in February 2011. The experience exposed her to the challenges of diplomacy in a rapidly changing political and security environment.

With assignments spanning Pakistan, Qatar, Libya, Kuwait and the UAE, Baker has developed substantial experience in regional affairs, diplomatic negotiations and relations with governments across strategically sensitive parts of the world. Her nomination now positions her for one of the most important assignments of her diplomatic career.