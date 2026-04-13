Iran says US Deal Possible If Washington ends ‘Authoritarian Mindset’

TEHRAN – Iran-US talks ended in Pakistan without any breakthrough and now Tehran signaled that a potential agreement with US remains possible, but only under what it calls a fundamental shift in Washington’s political behavior.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that any future deal with US would depend on US government abandoning what he described as its “authoritarian approach” and instead respecting the rights and dignity of the Iranian people. His remarks were shared on the social media platform X and quickly gained attention amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian president’s statement came shortly after reports in Iranian media suggesting that discussions between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin had included broader geopolitical topics, including Iran’s relationship with Western powers.

Iranian sources indicated that Pezeshkian called potential agreement with the United States as “not out of reach,” suggesting that Tehran still sees diplomatic space despite ongoing disputes.

The core of Iran’s position remains unchanged, while it is open to negotiations, it insists that talks must be conducted without pressure, coercion, or what it views as unilateral demands from Washington. Iranian officials have repeatedly framed US policy toward Tehran as coercive, particularly in relation to long-standing disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program and regional influence.

Former President Donald Trump offered a very different account of recent diplomatic efforts. In comments to Fox News, he said that direct talks with Iran held in Islamabad had failed, arguing that Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions was the key obstacle.

Trump further predicted that Iran would eventually return to negotiations, claiming the US would ultimately secure a favorable outcome. “My prediction is that they will come back and give us everything we want,” he said.

The competing narratives highlight the continued breakdown in trust between the two sides. While Iran frames its position around sovereignty and resistance to pressure, US officials emphasize nuclear restrictions as the central condition for any agreement.