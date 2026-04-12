Iran ready for fair deal with US if international law respected: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran is fully committed to a balanced and fair agreement, adding that a deal with the United States is possible if Washington adheres to the framework of international law.

According to Iranian media, President Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin just hours after Iran-US talks, mediated by Pakistan, ended without a final agreement. The two leaders discussed efforts to improve security and stability in the West Asia region.

A statement issued by the Iranian President’s Office said both leaders also reviewed the latest developments regarding the two-week ceasefire announced last week between Iran and the United States.

President Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran is fully prepared to reach a balanced and fair agreement that would ensure lasting peace and security in the region. He emphasized that such a deal is achievable if the United States abides by international law.

The statement added that President Putin strongly criticized the double standards of Western countries and stressed the importance of respecting Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also expressed support for Iran’s demand for guarantees against future aggression and compensation for damages caused during the conflict.

According to reports, the Kremlin also confirmed the telephone call, stating that both leaders discussed ongoing efforts to establish peace in the region. The statement further noted that President Putin expressed readiness to assist in the process and emphasized support for a political and diplomatic resolution to the conflict, offering to play a mediating role for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.