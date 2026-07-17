Blow to Khawarij as two dozen militants killed in Bannu operation

BANNU – Pakistani security forces launched major intelligence-based operation in Bannu district and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 24 suspected militants during multiple engagements over the past 24 hours, ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said operation comes amid recent spike in militant violence in Bannu, where attacks on police personnel and suicide bombings have heightened security concerns. According to the ISPR, the militants had targeted both law enforcement officials and civilians in a series of deadly incidents.

The military said the coordinated offensive was launched after intelligence identified the whereabouts of those allegedly involved in the attacks. Security personnel engaged the militants in fierce exchanges of fire, resulting in the deaths of 24 suspects. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

The slain militants were linked to multiple terrorist activities and attacks on innocent civilians. It added that operations would continue until those responsible for recent violence, along with their support networks, are dismantled.

The military described the latest action as part of Pakistan’s broader counterterrorism campaign under Azm-i-Istehkam, the national security initiative approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan. Officials said the campaign remains focused on eliminating militant networks and restoring long-term peace in the country.

President Asif Zardari haild security forces for the successful operation, saying the outcome reflected their professionalism, determination, and sacrifices. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue action against militant groups and their facilitators, emphasizing that those responsible for attacks on civilians and security personnel would be brought to justice.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also commended the operation, describing intelligence-based missions as vital to maintaining peace and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He lauded the security personnel for their role in the operation and said the success demonstrated Pakistan’s continued commitment to combating terrorism.

The latest offensive marks one of the most significant counterterrorism operations in the region in recent weeks, underscoring the state’s renewed push against militant violence as security forces continue coordinated actions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.