Koh Yar among 2 Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists Killed in Balochistan’s Killi Zaik

Pakistani forces gunned down two militants of Fitna al-Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation in the Killi Zaik area of Balochistan, while three other militants were wounded in the exchange of fire.

The operation was conducted after intelligence reports about the presence of militants between Killi Zaik and Kaghli, around 12 kilometres north of the Baseema Camp. Security sources said an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the militants during the operation.

One of militants killed in the clash was identified as Mushtaq Ahmed alias Koh Yar. After encounter, security forces cordoned off the area and conducted a search operation, during which a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, magazines, hand grenades and materials used for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the militants.

In recent months, attempts have been made to disrupt law and order and challenge the writ of the state in Balochistan. Security forces have intensified their efforts to tighten the noose around elements involved in such activities.

Military authorities have reiterated their resolve to continue operations against terrorists without interruption until terrorism is completely eliminated from the country and lasting peace is restored in Balochistan, with the aim of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The intelligence-based operations against terrorism in Balochistan reflects the state’s determination to thwart the hostile designs of anti-state elements. The successful operation in Killi Zaik is expected to further weaken the network of Fitna al-Hindustan and undermine the morale of militant elements operating in the region.

The recovery of IED-making materials and explosive-related equipment indicates that the militants were allegedly preparing to carry out potentially destructive activities. However, the timely action by security forces prevented what could have been another major incident.