Ppp Founding Member Begum Nafisa Khalid Passes Away In Lahore

LAHORE – Political circles are mourning death of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founding leader and former Member of the National Assembly Begum Nafisa Khalid, whose decades-long political, parliamentary and social contributions earned her lasting recognition.

Begum Nafisa Khalid left a legacy closely associated with the struggle for democratic values and the strengthening of democracy in Pakistan. Her funeral prayer will be offered today after Maghrib at Imambargah Jagir Ali Akbar on Jati Umrah Road, Lahore. She will subsequently be laid to rest at the AWT Phase 2, Jati Umrah B Block Cemetery.

PPP’s central, provincial and district leadership mourned her death, extending condolences to the bereaved family and praying for the forgiveness of the deceased and elevation of her ranks. Party leaders paid tribute to Begum Nafisa Khalid’s services, saying her contribution to democracy and the party would continue to be remembered.

اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی سردار ایاز صادق نے سابق رکن قومی اسمبلی اور قومی اسمبلی میں اسپیشل سیکرٹری سید شمعون ہاشمی کی نانی صاحبہ، محترمہ بیگم نفیسہ خالد صاحبہ کے انتقال پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار کیا ہے۔ اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی نے بیگم نفیسہ خالد کی سیاسی، پارلیمانی اور سماجی خدمات کو… — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) August 17, 2026

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also expressed deep sorrow over Begum Nafisa Khalid’s passing. He noted that she was not only a former parliamentarian but also the maternal grandmother of Syed Shamaun Hashmi, Special Secretary at the National Assembly. He praised Nafisa’s political, parliamentary and social services, saying she had made valuable contributions toward strengthening democracy and promoting democratic values in the country.

PPP leader’s contributions would be remembered for years to come, describing her death as a major loss for her family, relatives and those who knew her.