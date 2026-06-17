Post-Mortem reveals 11 Gunshot Wounds on Aussie girl Hania Ahmed, shot dead by CCD in Chakwal

CHAKWAL – The post-mortem examination of 9-year-old Australian schoolgirl Hania Ahmed revealed that the minor sustained multiple firearm injuries involving the chest, abdomen, pelvis, thighs and upper limb, resulting in catastrophic blood loss and deadly injuries.

The medico-legal autopsy was conducted at DHQ Hospital Chakwal after shooting incident in which Punjab Police Crime Control Department (CCD) personnel opened fire on a vehicle carrying Hania and her family after mistaking them for armed robbery suspects.

According to the official post-mortem report, Hania, a Grade 4 student from Perth, suffered at least 11 firearm-related wounds distributed across several vital regions of the body. Among the most serious injuries was a penetrating wound to the right side of the chest that extended deep into the chest cavity.

Another penetrating wound entered through the posterolateral chest and tracked into the abdominal cavity. A third major injury in the right inguinal region was described as a deep wound with protrusion of the omentum, indicating severe abdominal trauma.

The examination also documented multiple gunshot wounds affecting both thighs. One projectile was found to have created communicating wounds through the right thigh, causing extensive soft tissue destruction. Additional wounds were identified over the femoral region, pelvic area and left elbow.

The autopsy findings noted that several wounds displayed characteristics consistent with firearm entry injuries, including inverted wound margins, while others were identified as exit wounds with everted edges. The distribution of injuries suggested multiple projectile tracks through different parts of the body.

External examination described the deceased as a female child approximately nine to ten years of age. Medical examiners observed partial rigor mortis, post-mortem staining and blood-soaked clothing with tears corresponding to the firearm injury sites.

The final medico-legal opinion concluded that the child died from multiple firearm injuries leading to polytrauma, hypovolemic shock and cardiopulmonary arrest. Hypovolemic shock occurs when severe blood loss prevents the body from maintaining adequate circulation to vital organs. The report states that the injuries caused massive internal and external hemorrhage, resulting in rapid physiological collapse.

Medical examiners further concluded that all injuries were ante-mortem, meaning they were sustained while the victim was alive, and that they were sufficient in the ordinary course of nature to cause death.

The forensic findings provide clearest medical account to date of injuries sustained by Hania Ahmed, showing extensive gunshot trauma involving multiple body regions and confirming that the fatal outcome resulted from overwhelming blood loss and multi-system injury.