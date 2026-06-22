Ashura Holidays Notification – June 2026

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday announced two public holidays across Pakistan on the occasion of Ashura, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Monday.

The notification said PM Sharif approved public holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram 1448 A.H., which fall on Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26, 2026. The decision applies to all government offices observing both five-day and six-day working weeks, ensuring nationwide observance of the religious occasion.

Issued by Cabinet Secretariat’s Cabinet Division, the notification said the declaration was made in continuation of the Cabinet Division’s earlier circular regarding public and optional holidays for the year 2026, dated January 19, 2026.

The government has directed that the announcement be given wide publicity through major English and Urdu newspapers as well as electronic media to ensure public awareness.

The notification was signed by Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and circulated to the Principal Information Officer of the Press Information Department for dissemination.

Ashura, observed on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, holds deep religious significance for Muslims and is marked by processions, religious gatherings, and commemorative events across the country.